Streamr Trading Down 23.9% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $57.08 million and $6.86 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

