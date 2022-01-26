Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

LRN stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 151,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

