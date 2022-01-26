Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.16. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

