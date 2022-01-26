Student Coin Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Student Coin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and $841,875.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

