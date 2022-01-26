Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $44,270.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 861 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,062.61.

On Monday, December 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.