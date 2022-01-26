Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 3677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Specifically, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,727,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,442 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,858.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,408 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

