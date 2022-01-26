Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NOVA stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

