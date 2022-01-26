Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NYSE NOVA opened at $20.40 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

