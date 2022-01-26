Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $37,179.45 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

NYSE:SUP opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.