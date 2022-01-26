Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SUUIF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

