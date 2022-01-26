Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 24857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

