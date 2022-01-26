Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Buy Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

TXN traded up $6.43 on Wednesday, reaching $180.39. The stock had a trading volume of 472,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

