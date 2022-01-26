Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Suzano stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Suzano by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Suzano by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

