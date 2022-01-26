SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 246,610 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,923 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment by 144.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $13,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVF Investment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the third quarter worth about $7,472,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.