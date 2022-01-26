Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

