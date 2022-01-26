Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,465,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.