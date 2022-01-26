Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

