Swiss National Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 172.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.34. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.