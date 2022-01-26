Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

