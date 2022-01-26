Swiss National Bank Sells 1,777,700 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,777,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 726,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 51.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

