Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,846,674 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

