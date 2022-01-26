Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

