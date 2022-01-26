Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $363.37

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 363.37 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 363.37 ($4.90), with a volume of 474648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($5.11).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580 ($7.83).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 420.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 480.18.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($182,271.99). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($109,282.25). Insiders have purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last quarter.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

