T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $21.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $21.47 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.59 billion to $81.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $84.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,858,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

