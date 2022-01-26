TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,532,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,141 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $459,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

