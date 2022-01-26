TD Securities Raises Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ENRFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

