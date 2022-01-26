Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,624 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $75,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 185.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

