Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,063 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after buying an additional 236,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

