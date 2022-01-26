Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 575 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.96 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

