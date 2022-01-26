Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $593,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avnet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.