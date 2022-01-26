Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $622,000 in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

MCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

MCG stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83. Membership Collective Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Membership Collective Group Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

