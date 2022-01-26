Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastly were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.