Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $334.22 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $334,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

