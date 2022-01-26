Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $175.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TDOC opened at $72.03 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.