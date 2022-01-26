Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $175.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $72.03 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

