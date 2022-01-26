Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.59. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 34,110 shares traded.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

