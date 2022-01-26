Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NYSE TS opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 705,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

