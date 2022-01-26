Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.