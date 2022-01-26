Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,069,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.