Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

TXN traded up $7.45 on Wednesday, reaching $181.41. The company had a trading volume of 263,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

