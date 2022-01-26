Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20 to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

