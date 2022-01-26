Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20 to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
