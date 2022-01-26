The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

BK stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

