The Buckle, Inc. Stock Climbs 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales climbed 17.7% during the month of December. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BKE opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Buckle has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Buckle by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

