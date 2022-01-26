The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $52.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CG opened at $47.09 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

