The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

