The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $288.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $352.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $9.78 on Wednesday, reaching $195.41. 28,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $162.51 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

