The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.18. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 6,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

