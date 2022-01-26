The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The LGL Group (LGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.