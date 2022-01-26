The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.63.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Lovesac news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,412 shares of company stock worth $23,814,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

