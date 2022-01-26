The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 421,424 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.90% of FirstService worth $492,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.88. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.48.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

