The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $385,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Shares of PYPL opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

